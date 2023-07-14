48th Bocce World Series Kicked Off Thursday

ROME, N.Y. -- Thursday night marked the official start to the 48th Bocce World Series weekend.
120 men's teams and 40 women's teams will be competing for the World Champion title and over $30,000 in total cash prizes.
If you went to the Toccolana Club before the big event started, you saw quite a few teams getting ready, and among them you'd find Gabrielle Magnanti.
She's an eight-year bocce veteran, and based on her talent, could be one of the champions.
However, where many participating may just enjoy bocce, for Magnanti, bocce is a lot more than a sport. It's a way to remember her grandfather.
"When I was a kid, we would come and watch my grandpa play. He passed away recently, but he played up until he was 95 years old, and he started when he was just a teenager. So, we grew up in the family watching him play and we knew once we got old enough and could put a team together, my brother and I got into leagues and started playing. ...I know that he would've wanted us to continue to play. When he was here, he was always on the sidelines of our games trying to give us hints and cues and coach us even though he wasn't supposed to, but he was always so proud to see us out here playing and kind of carrying on his legacy so we're happy to be here still doing that," she said.
With that legacy in mind, Magnanti is excited for the weekend series.
"I'm definitely looking forward to it. I live in Florida now, I have for ten years, but I come home as often as I can. I plan my summer visit back to Rome New York around the World Series of Bocce... I don't get to come home for long periods of time and i know that when I do come home for Bocce weekend... everyone's here. The whole city of Rome is here. In one weekend, in three short days, in one location I can see everyone I want to see, spend time with family, friends, loved ones, and it's just a really enjoyable time and place to be...here in Rome," she said.
Thursday's opening ceremony started at 5:30 p.m.
Here's the schedule of events during the series from the WSOB website.