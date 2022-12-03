 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 14 to 18 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

4PetSake Food Pantry raffle to benefit spay/neuter program

4PetSake basket raffle

MOHAWK, NY – 4PetSake Food Pantry held their annual basket raffle and bake sale at the Mohawk Legion, Saturday.

$10 got you 25 tickets and the chance to bid on over 200 baskets filled with some fabulous prizes.

Money raised from the event will benefit 4PetSake’s low cost spay/neuter program. Kris Wilson, the President and Co-founder of 4PetSake says they’ve seen a growing increase in people asking for assistance with their pets.

“We do see an increase in calls for our spay/neuter program. People do have to qualify for the program, plus make a small co-payment, but the spay/neuters include the surgery, as well as rabies and distemper vaccines. So we do offer that package for a small amount.”

If you couldn’t make it to the basket raffle, but would still like to support 4PetSake, you can make a donation at http://www.4petsakefoodpantry.org/ Those donations will be matched by Staffworks now through December 31st.

