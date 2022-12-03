4PetSake Food Pantry raffle to benefit spay/neuter program

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 14 to 18 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&