4PetSake Food Pantry raffle to benefit spay/neuter program

MOHAWK, NY – 4PetSake Food Pantry held their annual basket raffle and bake sale at the Mohawk Legion, Saturday.
$10 got you 25 tickets and the chance to bid on over 200 baskets filled with some fabulous prizes.
Money raised from the event will benefit 4PetSake’s low cost spay/neuter program. Kris Wilson, the President and Co-founder of 4PetSake says they’ve seen a growing increase in people asking for assistance with their pets.
“We do see an increase in calls for our spay/neuter program. People do have to qualify for the program, plus make a small co-payment, but the spay/neuters include the surgery, as well as rabies and distemper vaccines. So we do offer that package for a small amount.”
If you couldn’t make it to the basket raffle, but would still like to support 4PetSake, you can make a donation at http://www.4petsakefoodpantry.org/ Those donations will be matched by Staffworks now through December 31st.