50 Forward in Verona Beach unveils renovated courts for tennis, pickleball

Verona, N.Y. – A ribbon cutting was held at 50 Forward Verona Beach Wednesday, for the grand opening of improved pickle ball and tennis courts.
50 Forward Mohawk Valley received a grant for $30 thousand from the Gorman Foundation, to bring the outdoor courts back to life, at the Verona Beach site.
The area is now known as “The Gorman Foundation Pickleball/Tennis Facility.” The investment helped to resurface and paint the existing courts to encourage people to play both sports.
Pickleball is growing popularity among seniors as a fun way to be active. Playing the sports helps improve muscular strength, and endurance while also increasing cardiovascular activity.
“Our mission is to provide programs and services to empower individuals 50+ to live healthy and vibrant lives, which this project has done by increasing outdoor activity space for additional health and wellness activities,” Executive Director of 50 Forward Mohawk Valley, Kelly Walters said.
50 Forward has been providing programs and services for individuals aged 50 and up for more than 60 years. For more information you can visit their website.