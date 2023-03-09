50 new citizens sworn in at United States District Court for the Northern District of NY

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - New U.S. Citizen Ali Bin Mohamad Sekali, formerly from Burma, spoke in front of a room of dozens of new citizens about his dream to come to the United States, not just for himself, but for his family.
"I had a dream to come to the United States," Sekali said.
He has a wife and three children here in the United States, who are already citizens. For Sekali, Thursday was a big day for the future of his family.
"My children, I want them to go to high school, and college," Sekali said. "I don't know when they group up what they want to do, but maybe a teacher, a doctor ... an engineer."
These dreams are now attainable for this family thanks to their father's dedication to becoming a citizen.
49 other citizens were sworn in on Thursday at the United States District Court in Utica. Citizenship is a process that takes dedication and work.
Speaking at the Naturalization Ceremony, Oneida County Attorney, Peter Rayhill spoke about the process and congratulated these new citizens.
"There is a significant process," Rayhill said. "It takes years, there are requirements, tests, and other requirements that have to be fulfilled."
The New Visions Pioneers, a group of retired telephone company workers, have been welcoming new citizens at naturalization ceremonies like the one that welcomed Sekali and his family, for more than a decade. They set up a refreshment table and welcome the newest citizens.
Patty Femia, a New Visions Pioneer said, "We get excited every time."
"They have all done their homework and they have earned this," Femia said. "It's such a beautiful experience for their children to grow up in this country, which is the best country in the world as far as I am concerned, and afford them so many opportunities, especially freedom."
United States District Judge Honorable David Hurd presided over the ceremony. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department Color Guard did the presentation of colors.
The new United States Citizens sworn in on Thursday are:
"We get excited every time three is one, we just get excited to see all the smiles on their faces, the judge, the new citizens, I wish more people would come and experience it with us," Femia said.