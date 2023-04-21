5th Anniversary of NY Mesonet Weather Station Network

One of the most advanced weather detection networks in the U.S., the NY Mesonet celebrated their 5th year anniversary since startup at Belleville Henderson Central School with a presentation of their history, and a weather balloon launch for the students. The NY Mesonet have over 100 weather stations around New York State, from as far west as Buffalo, to north of the Adirondacks, and as far south as New York City and Long Island. Several of their stations are located right here in Central New York including Laurens, Springfield, Herkimer, Westmoreland, Camden, and Old Forge.
Although the day was for celebration, it also was a good time to chat with the Chris Thorncroft, Director of the NY Mesonet at UAlbany who has been with the program since launch, about why they formed in the first place, and what makes the weather station network so important.