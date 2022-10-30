Newport, N.Y.-- A brush fire burned 7 acres of land in Newport Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport fire department, firefighters responded to the fire at 1887 Newport Road just after 11:00 Sunday morning. Fire officials say that the fire was caused by a homeowner burning leaves in their backyard. Dry conditions allowed the fire to quickly spread. No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.
7 acres burned by brush fire in Newport
