 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 acres burned by brush fire in Newport

  • 0

Newport, N.Y.-- A brush fire burned 7 acres of land in Newport Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport fire department, firefighters responded to the fire at 1887 Newport Road just after 11:00 Sunday morning. Fire officials say that the fire was caused by a homeowner burning leaves in their backyard. Dry conditions allowed the fire to quickly spread. No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

Recommended for you