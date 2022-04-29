7 displaced following fire at multi-family house in Rome

ROME, N.Y. - Seven people were displaced Thursday evening following a fire at a multi-family residence in the City of Rome.
According to a Deputy Chief with the Rome Fire Department, flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Ann Street.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from windows on the third floor.
The fire was confined to the third floor, which sustained significant fire and smoke damage.
The first and second floors have water damage.
The Red Cross is assisting two adults and five children, ages 4-10, with shelter, food and clothing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.