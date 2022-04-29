 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 30 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

7 displaced following fire at multi-family house in Rome

ROME, N.Y. - Seven people were displaced Thursday evening following a fire at a multi-family residence in the City of Rome. 

According to a Deputy Chief with the Rome Fire Department, flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Ann Street. 

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from windows on the third floor. 

The fire was confined to the third floor, which sustained significant fire and smoke damage. 

The first and second floors have water damage. 

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and five children, ages 4-10, with shelter, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

