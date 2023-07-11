750 Cyclists to Spend the Night at Fort Stanwix in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- Parks & Trails New York will celebrate its 25th-annual Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour by spending the night in Rome.
About 750 cyclists ranging from ages 3 to 82 will end day five out of eight on their tour setting up tents and spending the night on the grounds of Fort Stanwix National Monument.
Cyclists will arrive there Thursday, July 13 at around 2 p.m. and will depart the next day around 7:30 a.m., heading east.
The mayor of Rome and the president of the Rome Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance to help welcome the cyclists.
In the beginning of 2023, the City of Rome was selected as an Empire State Trail town by Parks & Trails New York and the New York State Canal Corporation.
The City was chosen for this honor because of its high quality of trail services and amenities, along with demonstrating policies geared towards improving the experience of trails for its users.
Since then, they have been finding ways to welcome cyclists and keep enhancing its trails.