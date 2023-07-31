8 Overdoses Over Weekend in Oneida County, 1 Death Reported

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County has issued an overdose spike alert.
It comes after eight overdoses, non-fatal, occurred over the weekend, and one fatality reported this morning.
According to the Oneida County Overdose Response Team, "the overdoses, which occurred in Utica, Rome, Whitesboro and Deerfield between July 28 and July 31, 2023, involved opioids that were mainly identified as heroin. The presence of fentanyl is suspected in each overdose, but has yet to be confirmed. A greenish powdery substance was discovered in the case of the fatality, which occurred in Utica."
For those who use drugs and their loved ones can access recovery services by calling 211.
Free Narcan-by-Mail is available through the Oneida County Health Department. Click here for more details.