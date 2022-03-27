8 people displaced after house fire on Bristol Street

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Fire Department responded to the call of a fire structure on Bristol Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Chief Scott Ingersoll says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the home. Everyone inside the house was able to evacuate before crews arrived.
Fire crews were met heavy smoke and heat upon entering the second floor of the single-family home. The Chief says the fire was found inside the walls which extended to the ceiling. Crews were able to open up the walls and extinguish the fire.
Smoke and fire damage was confined to the second floor of the home. The first floor suffered water damage.
Two adults and six children are displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.