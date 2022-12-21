 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man

  • 0
Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Services Homicide and Missing Persons unit briefs the media on the arrests of eight teenaged girls in connection with the death of a Toronto man.

 Toronto Police Service

Eight teenage girls were charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a "swarming" attack.

The man was found stabbed Sunday shortly after 12 a.m., following a report of an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. Authorities did not release the man's name pending family notification.

The eight girls were found shortly after the attack and taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit said during a news conference Tuesday.

Three of the girls are 13, three of them are 14, and two of them are 16, according to a news release from the Toronto Police Service.

The group of teenagers "met each other through social media. They come from varying parts of the city," Browne said Tuesday.

"We don't know how or why they met on that evening and why that destination was downtown Toronto," Browne said, adding police believe the group may have been involved in an "altercation" earlier in the evening before the stabbing.

Browne said he would not call the group of girls a "gang" but noted they participated in a behavior known as "swarming," in which multiple attackers target a victim simultaneously. A number of weapons were also found with the girls, Browne added.

Three of the girls have had "prior contact" with police, Browne said.

