9 arrested in Oneonta drug bust

Oneonta, N.Y.-- 9 people were arrested after a drug bust at an Oneonta motel. The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Oneonta Police carried out multiple search warrants at the Budget Inn on Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta.
According to State Police, the bust follows numerous complaints about drug activity and overdoses in the area of the motel. Multiple drugs were recovered, including 2 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl and 130 grams of fentanyl laced heroin. State Police say they also found multiple envelopes containing heroin ready to be sold and multiple syringes with heroin laced with fentanyl.
The 9 people arrested in connection with the warrants were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, Criminal Nuisance in the first degree and Criminal Trespass in the second degree. The names of the suspects have not been released. An investigation is still on-going