92-year-old man dies in one-car crash in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating a one-car fatal crash on Ranney Road in Annsville.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the crash happened just after 2 p.m.
A 2014 Jeep Compass driven by 92-year-old Stanley Gleason of Taberg, struck a tree off the shoulder of the road. Gleason was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 91-year-old Phyllis Wilson, also of Taberg, was flown by Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
At this time, the investigation is still on going in an attempt to determine what caused Gleason's vehicle to exit the roadway.
Ranney Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.