"A Charlie Brown Christmas' coming to The Stanley on Dec. 20

UTICA, N.Y. -- 'A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage' will be at The Stanley Theatre on Dec. 20.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is a truly charming and heartwarming production. Seeing the show is a new holiday tradition for many families as well as those who are nostalgic for the classic animated special. It’s also a great way for young children to experience a theatre show for the first time. There’s really no better way for fans to celebrate this holiday treasure than with the Peanuts gang,” Todd Gershwin from Gershwin Entertainment, the producers of the live show, said.
The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the box office or on The Stanley's website. Group orders of 10 or more should be placed by phone at 315-624-9444.