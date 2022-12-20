A Christmas classic comes to life at the Stanley Theatre

UTICA, NY – A Christmas classic, and a favorite of both young and old alike, came to life Tuesday on the Stanley Theatre stage. “A Charlie Brown Christmas, Live on Stage” was welcomed by a packed house to Utica.
That’s right – Snoopy, Woodstock, even old wishy-washy Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang were there to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.
The evening was filled with plenty of dancing and familiar songs from the popular Christmas special.
Broadway Utica Executive Director Danielle Padula, says the Stanley is the perfect place for a show like this.
"Our theatre can hold world renowned top quality productions which is huge. Not everyone can present titles and shows as large as we can. This is a gem right here in our city, and we’re so happy that Broadway is back”.
