...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

A Christmas classic comes to life at the Stanley Theatre

A live version of A Charlie Brown Christmas came to the Stanley Theatre stage

UTICA, NY – A Christmas classic, and a favorite of both young and old alike, came to life Tuesday on the Stanley Theatre stage. “A Charlie Brown Christmas, Live on Stage” was welcomed by a packed house to Utica.

That’s right – Snoopy, Woodstock, even old wishy-washy Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang were there to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

The evening was filled with plenty of dancing and familiar songs from the popular Christmas special.

Broadway Utica Executive Director Danielle Padula, says the Stanley is the perfect place for a show like this.

"Our theatre can hold world renowned top quality productions which is huge. Not everyone can present titles and shows as large as we can. This is a gem right here in our city, and we’re so happy that Broadway is back”.

There are so many great shows coming to the Stanley this upcoming season, check out https://www.thestanley.org/events-tickets/ to see what Broadway shows will be here in Central New York.

