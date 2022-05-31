A day of remembrance at Rome Vietnam Veterans Memorial

ROME, N.Y. - Moments of silence were held across the nation Monday. In Rome, at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial, dozens gathered to honor the fallen and remind everyone what Memorial Day really signifies.
“I know on Memorial Day you're with your friends and your family... please share the true meaning of Memorial day with them.. especially your children and your grandchildren. We should never forget," said Tom Bono, guest speaker for the ceremony.
Gold Star Mother Mary Wheeler was honored at the ceremony. Wheeler's son, Joseph Keith Wheeler, was killed in action in Vietnam on March 17th, 1968. Mary would attend the veteran's memorial ceremonies every year but passed away a few months ago.
“Today we did a wreath-laying in the city of Utica at the sixth veteran monuments, and I was with Mary every Memorial Day… we saw something was different because we knew she wasn't there,” said Bono.
A moment of silence was also held for the 19 children and two teachers killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Many who gathered in the crowd have lost a loved one who served. Among the many were the Livingston sisters who lost their father Harry Livingston who fought in the Korean and Vietnam war.
"Our father was very strong… a very strong courageous family man that never complained through his illness and...just amazing... just amazing for everything that he's been through and everything that he has seen and done and still remained positive," said Janet Livingston.
“He loved his country first, his family second, and all his friends third,” said Deborah Livingston.
Diana Livingston, daughter of Harry Livingston said today shouldn’t be a day where people forget those who bravely served.
“Those who have served have given us so many liberties and freedoms and this truly is a free country… having lived overseas myself, whenever I come home I kiss the ground because we are free in so many ways,” said Diana.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial foundation erected the Rome memorial park today and was honored for its work in the community.