A garden variety celebration

FRANKFORT, NY – Frankfort residents came together Sunday evening for a community garden appreciation celebration.
They were celebrating a successful first year of their community garden which is located on Canal Street.
Dozens of people enjoyed an evening of hot soups, made with ingredients from where else? The community garden. There was also hot cider and a s'more station too.
"We really just want to create a sense of community here in Frankfort,” said Frankfort Community Garden Board Member Erin Grygiel.
“We’re trying to be more progressive and get people together for events. I am an avid gardener and I love teaching people about it. Being able to do this allows me to do that. We're just going to continue to build it every year, continue to plant more things, try to get as many people in the community involved, and just watch it grow each year”.
Organizers say there's still plenty of herbs and vegetables just waiting to be picked, and they encourage the Frankfort community to come check out the garden.