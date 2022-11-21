A level playing field for college-athletes who can now benefit financially

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday that will allow New York State college athletes to benefit financially from their name, image, or likeness without the possibility of losing scholarships or eligibility to play.
"Our collegiate student-athletes are heroes on the field - and they deserve to be treated like heroes even after the final whistle. For too long, collegiate student-athletes have not been able to benefit from the extraordinary benefits their hard work has provided to their schools. I'm proud to sign this legislation that will help New York's collegiate student-athletes earn the recognition they deserve," Hochul said.
The new legislation stops a college or collegiate athletic conference from disallowing students from earning compensation. It also allows players to use professionals to represent them.
This law will allow students to share in the revenue created by their own accomplishments. Colleges and universities generate that revenue through media, ticket sales, and merchandise.
The NCAA reported that $19 billion in profits, through ticket sales alone, generated by athletic departments, were made in 2019.
Student-athletes can now receive more than just a scholarship for their skills. They can benefit financially from the new law. Some may say it's a level playing field now.