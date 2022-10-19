A local 79-year-old wins the 2022 AAU Powerlifting World Championship

Oneida Indian Nation member, Ray Fougnier, who is 79 years old, is the 2022 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Powerlifting World champion. He also set 27 world records and earned eight gold medals.
Fougnier also won the AAU Strength Sports Overall Male, National Athlete of the Year Award, which includes powerlifting, weightlifting, body building and feats of strength. This award includes all competitors, regardless of age.
“I try to take care of myself physically, first and foremost. As long as you do that, and train safely and methodically, you can live a healthy life at any age. My advice to other American Indian Elders is to be committed and consistent, both in exercise and diet,” Fougnier said.
Fougnier says his mission is to promote healthy living and exercise for Native Americans of all ages.
In addition to his powerlifting success, Fougnier is also an educator, administrator and academic. He was selected to serve as the first director for the American Indian Program at Cornell University.