A massive mural unveiled at the Players of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held at the Player's of Utica Tuesday, marking the completion of a massive mural on the theater's north wall.
The mural showcases recreations of nine Utica movie theaters from the early 1900s to the mid-60s including, The Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation. It was painted by Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrento. It was designed in honor of Utica Monday Nite's 25th Anniversary.
"Downtown Utica was a hotbed of movie theaters back in the day, and the marquees reflected the unique artistic style and design of that period. To celebrate our 25th anniversary, we wanted to showcase that art form in a big way, and this magnificent, breathtakingly beautiful mural certainly accomplishes that and more. It also brings to the Oneida Square Arts District an incredible new attraction and another reason for people to visit and experience the vibrancy of our local arts community," Founder of Utica Monday Nite, Lynne Mishalanie said.
Mishalanie founded Utica Monday Nite in 1997. She intended to promote local arts while at the same time generating economic activity. She hoped to achieve this by drawing people to the area with live music, art exhibits and walking tours
The mural is located in downtown Utica, at the corner of State Street and Mandeville Street.