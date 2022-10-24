UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening.
The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal.
Officials with Stewart's met with Utica's Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission at Utica City Hall. A number of South Utica residents were on hand, holding up signs, protesting the proposed Stewart's.
At issue, was a house that Stewart's says, is abandoned and needs to be torn down as part of the construction.
As it turns out, the house is not abandoned after all. A resident of the home was at the meeting and said that he lived there with his family.
NEWSChannel 2 spoke with the actual homeowner. He tells NEWSChannel 2 that the man at the meeting is a tenant. The homeowner says, he has a contract with Stewart's to sell the house, contingent upon the projects approval with the city.
The Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission decided to table the issue until their next meeting which will be on Nov. 28. The Commission would need to approve the demolition of the home before any work could begin.