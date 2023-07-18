A North Country Resort's Road to Recovery After Devastating Flooding

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A North Country resort devastated by flooding has been uplifted by the support from the community and past and present guests, as they undertake the costly, lengthy process of rebuilding.

The Provost family says they feel a responsibility to all who've visited and fallen in love with Hemlock Hall, the past owners and families who've run it and to their staff and community, to rebuild.

Flooding devastated the area last week.

It's a project they estimate will cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

So far, a GoFundMe page set up to help the family rebuild has raised nearly $90,000.

Donations have ranged from $10 to $10,000.

Many of the donations have included notes, which share what the resort has meant to them and their families through the years.

The business was denied flood insurance, but it wouldn't have helped anyway, as infrastructure—not buildings—were damaged.

Hemlock Hall isn't sure when they'll be able to reopen.

The family has been moved by all the people who have volunteered their time to help with the cleanup.

In addition, there is another GoFundMe page for the staff at Hemlock Hall.

According to that page, "Apparently, 23 staff are being laid off. Please share this fundraiser with other HH friends. Our support is desperately needed."

