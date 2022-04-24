A sweet idea to help make wishes come true

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Make A Wish Foundation, like many others, was impacted greatly by the Covid 19 pandemic when it came to raising money for the non-profit organization.
But one local Make A Wish volunteer came up with a sweet idea to help solve that problem.
Cheryllyn Tallman of New Hartford came up with the idea of holding a baking competition for local bakers and decorators.
The Sprinkle Happy, Bake & Decorate Competition was held at the Yahnundasis Golf Club Sunday, and open to anyone 13 years and older.
It featured 3 categories – cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.
Competitors had to stick to a theme of whimsy and wishes when it came to decorating their items.
$200 was awarded to the grand prize winner in each category, but area wish kids were the real winners.
"Wishes change lives,” says Tallman. “I've been doing this for over 10 years, and I've seen children just light up and feel better, and do better. The moment they have a wish granted, it benefits the family, it benefits the children, and that's what we're really here for, to help children”.
Make A Wish Central New York has granted nearly 2,000 wishes since it first started doing so back in 1985, and is currently in the process of granting even more wishes.