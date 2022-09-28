A Town of Lee man was arrested for a third time in 36 hours

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- 37 YEAR OLD Jerry Lohr was arrested for the third time in 36 hours, Wednesday.
According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Lohr was arrested twice on Tuesday, following a domestic incident where he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their two young children. He was then arrested again after an order of protection was placed against him and he attempted to contact them.
Wednesday he violated the order again, and was re-arrested for the third time.
Lohr was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt. He was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing and arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was remanded to Oneida County Correctional Facility.