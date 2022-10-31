AAA reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe

UTICA, N.Y. -- With children filling the streets Monday night, AAA is reminding trick-or-treaters, adults and drivers to stay safe.
"On Halloween motorists need to be especially vigilant between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, when pedestrians are the most vulnerable. Slowing down and watching for trick-or-treaters who may cross between cars or mid-block may save a life," Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast, Patti Artessa said.
AAA has tips for those who will be driving between those hours including avoiding neighborhoods when possible, watching for children in the street, slowing down and driving sober.
They also provided tips for parents and children including staying together, planning a trick-or-treat route, wearing bright colors, carrying a flashlight, and staying buckled if driving to trick-or-treat.
Drivers and trick-or-treaters can avoid an accident by always being aware of their surroundings.