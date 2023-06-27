 Skip to main content
AAA: Reports of Increased Pedestrian Deaths 'Should Be a Wake-Up Call'

  • Updated
  • 0
Crosswalk

AP

STATE OF NEW YORK -- The northeast division of AAA is urging government transportation planning authorities to “prioritize pedestrian safety” and to address a “rising problem.”

AAA cites recent reports of increased pedestrian deaths in the U.S. as “a wake-up call for all roadway users and those who work to ensure their safety.”

The car association is bringing attention to this safety issue because of increased running and walking on roads in the summer.

“The Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) reported that drivers hit and killed more than 7,500 pedestrians last year, the highest number in more than 40 years--since 1981. And the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that pedestrian fatalities have jumped 77 percent since 2010, compared to a 25 percent increase for all other traffic-related deaths,” a release states.

AAA said that the report noted “most pedestrian fatalities” occur at night.

AAA recommends that sidewalks be installed in frequently traveled pedestrian areas. They also said that more traffic education needs to be a priority in schools and that governments encourage the development of public traffic safety programs.

