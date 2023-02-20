AAA warns drivers of thieves taking advantage of 'key fobs'

According to AAA, thieves across the nation have been taking advantage of the modern 'key fobs' that many new vehicles come equipped with.
Those electronic 'fobs' transmit a radio signal when your keys are close to your vehicle, triggering the doors to unlock, instead of having to physically use your keys. Thieves are using portable amplifiers to boost the signal of fobs that are kept too close to their vehicles, which allows them to get inside. The vehicles could even be stolen and driven away with this method.
AAA is giving these tips to drivers:
- Store key fobs as far away from the vehicle as possible and keep them in a metal container or a bag used to store toll transponders to interrupt the fob signal and prevent hacking.
- Do not leave valuables such as navigation devices, purses, shopping bags or electronics in the vehicle.
- If possible, park in a garage or well-lit area with security cameras
- Do not place key fobs in a freezer or microwave oven which may damage the fobs and cost hundreds of dollars to replace.