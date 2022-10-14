Abbott Labs announced baby formula recall

UTICA, N.Y. -- Abbott Labs announced Friday they are recalling some of their baby formula.
The company announced its recalling certain lots of its Similac 2-ounce/59ml ready to feed liquid formula as well as their Pedialyte Solution, due to a problem with the bottle caps.
The tops may not have been sealed completely and could cause the formula to spoil, which could cause stomach problems.
The list of products affected include, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360, Total Care, Similac 360 Total CareSensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, SimilacWater (Sterilized), Similac Neosure and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
Most of the affected products are distributed primarily to hospitals and doctors' offices. The recall does not include any powder formulas.