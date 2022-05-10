Accident between tractor trailer and car shuts down part of Route 5s

German Flatts, N.Y. -- An accident between a tractor trailer and a car has shut down part of Route 5s in German Flatts.
Few details available at this time. No word on the extent of injuries or how the accident happened.
An ambulance was seen transporting a patient to a landing site for a Mercy Flight helicopter but the patient was never transferred to the helicopter.
State Route 5s is closed from South Washington Street to the Movac intersection until further notice.
State Police are investigating.
