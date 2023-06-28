 Skip to main content
Acting Interim Superintend Name for Utica City School District

  • Updated
  • 0

The Utica City School District has a new acting interim superintendent.

This is the third since Superintendent Bruce Karam was placed on paid administrative leave last October.

This is the third since Superintendent Bruce Karam was placed on paid administrative leave last October.

Dr. Kathleen Davis was appointed by the school board last night by a vote of 4 to 0, with one board member absent and two abstentions.

Davis has 41 years of experience, having served as the superintendent at Holland Patent and most recently as acting superintendent for the Baldwinsville School District.

Her term will be from July 11, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

In full disclosure, Dr. Kathleen Davis is the wife of WKTV photojournalist Earl Davis. 

