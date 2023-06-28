Acting Superintendent Named for Utica City School District

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica City School District has a new acting superintendent.
This is the third since Superintendent Bruce Karam was placed on paid administrative leave last October.
Dr. Kathleen Davis was appointed by the school board last night by a vote of 4 to 0, with one board member absent and two abstentions.
Davis is replacing Steven Falchi, who will return to his permanent position as Chief Academic Officer for the District, a release states.
“The Board is very grateful for the leadership and support that Mr. Falchi provided during this time of transition,” said Board of Education President Joseph Hobika Jr. “He has been with the District for more than 30 years and cares deeply about it and our students. His continued willingness to serve the District is recognized and appreciated.”
Davis has 41 years of experience, having served as the superintendent at Holland Patent and most recently as acting superintendent for the Baldwinsville School District.
“We are grateful to have Dr. Davis available to guide our District during this time,” said Hobika Jr. “She is an accomplished leader who will help further our district’s legacy of providing the highest quality education and opportunities for our students. The Board looks forward to working with Dr. Davis, along with the entire administrative team and staff, to ensure students continue to attain the knowledge, skills and character necessary to become productive members of society.”
Her term will be from July 11, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
In full disclosure, Dr. Kathleen Davis is the wife of WKTV photojournalist Earl Davis.