Addison Miller Pool to Open Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- After a bit of a wait, Addison Miller Pool is opening for the summer swim season.

The reopening will be Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

Pool hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Utica's Open Swim Program runs through August 18.

Addison Miller Pool was set to open June 26th when Seymour and Buckley pools opened; however, there was a mechanical problem that prevented the popular swimming spot from opening.

