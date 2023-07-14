 Skip to main content
Addison Miller Pool to Open Saturday

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. -- After a bit of a wait, Addison Miller Pool is opening for the summer swim season. 

The reopening will be Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

Pool hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. 

Utica's Open Swim Program runs through August 18. 

Addison Miller Pool was set to open June 26th when Seymour and Buckley pools opened; however, there was a mechanical problem that prevented the popular swimming spot from opening.

