Additional Fee charged when collecting educational debt ends

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday, ending the additional fee that is charged when collecting outstanding debts owed to the State, resulting from educational expenses.
Prior to this law, a 22% fee was added when enforcing debt collection on educational expenses. Various State agencies collect educational debts owed to the state, and when unable to collect through traditional means, these debts were referred to the Office of the Attorney General’s Civil Recoveries Bureau. Prior to the legislation, state law provided that the Attorney General recover its costs in pursuing collection.
"Charging fees to students already struggling with debt only compounds the problem. This law addresses that inequity and is an important step in helping these New Yorkers become financially stable,” Attorney General, Letitia James said.
Students who are drowning in debt will no longer have the added burden of an extra fee lingering over them, thanks to new legislation.