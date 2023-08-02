Adirondack Bank Center Preparing for Rodeo

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Bank Center is being transformed right now.
The Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo will return to the Adirondack Bank Center at the auditorium this Friday and Saturday.
The organizers are already hard at work.
The Rodeo and Expo will feature cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country, competing for prizes to what is hoped to be two sellout crowds.
The cost is $20 for a single day or $30 for both days. The start time for both days is 7 p.m.
The Utica Stampede, facilitated by Lucky E Rodeo Company, is an official American Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) event.
This is just the third rodeo ever in Utica, the event website states.
