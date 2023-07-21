 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adirondack Hikers: High-Water and Muddy Trails Advisory in Effect Until Further Notice

  • Updated
  • 0
Hiking

AP

ADIRONDACK PARK, N.Y. -- A high-water and muddy trails alert is back until further notice for those looking to hike in the Adirondacks this weekend.

Even after what seems to be a couple of nice-weather days, the alert is still in effect.

Heavy rains from last week caused flooding, which washed out numerous roads, bridges and trails.

Muddy Trail

Provided Photo by State DEC

Hikers are advised to "avoid recreating near and in streams and rivers due to fast-moving currents and floating debris, and avoid high-elevation trails to protect the thin soils and fragile habitats until things dry out and harden," according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Check the Adirondack Backcountry website for more information on access, outdoor recreation infrastructure and conditions.

If a hiker becomes lost or injured, the DEC reminds them to remain calm and stay put. If there's cell service, call 911 or the DEC Forest Ranger Emergency Dispatch at 833-NYS-RANGERS.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you