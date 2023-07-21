Adirondack Hikers: High-Water and Muddy Trails Advisory in Effect Until Further Notice

ADIRONDACK PARK, N.Y. -- A high-water and muddy trails alert is back until further notice for those looking to hike in the Adirondacks this weekend.

Even after what seems to be a couple of nice-weather days, the alert is still in effect.

Heavy rains from last week caused flooding, which washed out numerous roads, bridges and trails.

Hikers are advised to "avoid recreating near and in streams and rivers due to fast-moving currents and floating debris, and avoid high-elevation trails to protect the thin soils and fragile habitats until things dry out and harden," according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Check the Adirondack Backcountry website for more information on access, outdoor recreation infrastructure and conditions.

If a hiker becomes lost or injured, the DEC reminds them to remain calm and stay put. If there's cell service, call 911 or the DEC Forest Ranger Emergency Dispatch at 833-NYS-RANGERS.

Thankful to be Alive; North Country Cleans Out from Under Six-Figure Flood Damage John 'Hoss' Hosley owns some properties in Long Lake, in Hamilton County. Epic rain and flooding Monday night into Tuesday is responsible for the destruction that still surrounds him, two days later. His estimated six-figure loss is great. But what he still has, is greater.

Foundation Accepting Donations for Those Affected by Flooding in the Adirondacks THE ADIRONDACKS -- Storms this week caused major flooding in various parts of the North County.

A North Country Resort's Road to Recovery After Devastating Flooding A North Country resort devastated by flooding has been uplifted by the support from the community and past and present guests, as they undertake the costly, lengthy process of rebuilding.