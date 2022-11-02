Adirondack Rail Trail construction breaks ground

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that construction has begun on the soon-to-be, 34-mile Adirondack Rail Trail.
The Rail Trail will be a multi-use recreational path, starting in Tupper Lake and ending in Lake Placid. The first of three construction phases will convert the former rail bed into a path for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers, and snowmobilers.
"New York is home to some of the nation's most scenic regions with spectacular landscapes and incredible recreational opportunities. The Adirondack Rail Trail will be a premier attraction in one of our most picturesque regions, and will allow residents and visitors to experience the Adirondacks with ease, while also connecting them to countless local economies and communities," Hochul said.
Once complete, the Rail Trail will connect three Adirondack communities, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake. The route will give access to trails, campsites and waterways in the Forest Preserve Lands.
There will be signage along the way that will educate visitors about the history of the railway, cultures of the surrounding communities as well as the surrounding lands and waters.
The initial work done on the trail was started in 2020. The trail is a 5-year project, with the hopes of being completed by 2025.