Adirondack Railroad Experiencing Washouts After This Past Week's Weather

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Railroad continues to experience washouts due to this past week's weather conditions.
There have been nearly a dozen washouts reported, with some of them being minor and others being quite significant.
North of Thendara and up towards Beaver River has the most damage as about 15 miles of track are affected according to Adirondack Railroad officials.
Due to the weather conditions, almost all of the Adirondack Railroad trains have been shut down, with only a few local beer and wine trains still in service.
"The first step is to stablilze things so they don't get worse," Adirondack Railroad Senior Conductor Al Heywood said. "Then it's bring in the heavy equipment and a lot of ballast, the stone, to repair the damage and in a couple places, replace culverts."
The goal is to resume train service to the Old Forge and Thendara area by Thursday, August 17.