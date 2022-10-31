Adirondack Regional Airport receives $8.5 million for updates

SARANAC, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Regional Airport received $8.5 million in state funding for the revitalization of its terminal building, which will improve the flow of people inside.
The Syracuse Hancock International Airport also received $20 million in state funding to make improvements, modernize operations and promote environmental resilience.
Syracuse plans to break ground on two projects with the funding. The first will include upgrades to their Customs and Border Protection(CBP). The second project will enhance and expand the North Concourse, which accommodates 40 percent of overall traffic.
"Our airports are not just travelers' first impression of New York State, but should be a lasting impression too, and it is critical that we provide them with a world-class airport experience," Governor Hochul said. "By making investments that will ensure our airports are as efficient and welcoming as possible, we are bettering the state's transportation infrastructure while also promoting tourism and driving economic growth across New York State," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
Hochul announced Friday, the $50 million in funding, available through the Aviation Capital Grant Program, is part of New York State's commitment to support airports across the state.