ADK Railroad offering special trips from Utica to Remsen including a Valentines train

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Railroad will be offering special trips from Utica to Remsen for a unique experience starting Jan. 22.
The Cabin Fever Train will leave the Utica Station at 11 a.m. and take passengers to the Remsen Depot where they can enjoy a warm fire, hot chocolate and smores. The train will return by 1 p.m.
“This service is an opportunity for families and friends to get together and break away from the dreariness that often happens at this time of year,” General Manager, Frank Kobliski said.
Trips will be given on multiple dates including:
- Jan. 22
- Jan. 28
- Feb. 5
- Feb. 19
- Mar. 4
- Mar. 25
- Apr. 2
In February a special Valentine’s Day Dinner Train will be offered as well. A complimentary drink and a special menu will be offered. This service will be offered on Feb. 10, 11, and 14. Departure from Union Station will be at 6 PM and will return by 9 PM. Your menu selection can be made when you purchase tickets.
“A change of scenery, even for a few hours, is a nice escape welcomed by last year’s passengers. We hope you will come and enjoy yourselves,” Kobliski said.
For Cabin Fever tickets click here and for Valentines tickets click here.