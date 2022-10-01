Adopt-A-Thon finds furever friends new homes

NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society held an adopt-a-thon Saturday at Mastrovito Hyundai on Commercial Drive. Dogs and cats looking for forever homes were at the car dealership hoping to be adopted.
And guess what? Quite a few of them were.
Local animal lovers had plenty of choices to choose from. There were kittens and puppies, even some of the older dogs that have been at the shelter for a while.
In addition, the event featured raffles, lunch, bounce houses, prizes for the kids, and a lot of tail wagging.
"I just saw this dog right here, her name is Lady Bird, and I got so excited because she's so high energy just like I am” said Gabrielle Maxim. ‘I just figured that she'd be a great adventure dog and a great addition to my family".
During the month of September or “Pet-tember” as it was known at Mastrovito Hyundai, portions of the proceeds from all car sales were donated to the humane society.