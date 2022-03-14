Adult, child hospitalized after Oriskany Falls house fire

ORISKANY FALLS, N.Y. - Members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office are currently assisting with a fully-involved house fire on Main Street in Oriskany Falls.
The call came into the Oneida County 911 Center on Monday around 7 a.m.
Two members of the residence, an adult and child, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Main Street between College Street and Route 26 is currently closed.
Oriskany Falls Fire Department along with Deansboro, Clayville, Madison, and Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance all responded to the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more details are released.