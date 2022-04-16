Adult Easter egg hunt raises funds for restoration of local landmarks

UTICA, NY - The little ones weren't the only ones getting in on all the Easter fun.
The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica held their annual adult Easter egg hunt Saturday at 3 Rutger Park Mansion.
Due to the weather, the event was actually held inside the mansion.
For $25, participants could enjoy an adult beverage and have the opportunity to hunt for eggs that would earn them prizes, all while checking out some of Utica’s rich history.
Money raised from the event will help the Landmarks Society to continue restoring and preserving the Rutger Street Mansions.
"Knowing that we have a lot of folks who are very concerned with the preservation of historic buildings throughout the city of Utica and the surrounding area is great,” said Landmarks Society of Greater Utica board member Jay Groah.
“That's our greatest task, to promote preservation and restoration, rather than the demolition of the old buildings in our area".
The next fundraiser to be held at the Rutger Mansion will be the annual Mother’s Day Tea, which will take place on May 7th.