AFA offering scholarships to high school seniors

NEW YORK -- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering scholarships to high school seniors, up to $5,000 who are college bound and affected by Alzheimer's or another dementia-related illness.
The foundation offers its Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship annually. Teens can apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or by submitting a video, no more than four minutes long, that describes how the disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through that experience.
Examples of Alzheimer’s impact:
- Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness
- Helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness
- Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia
- Raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community
- Conducting Alzheimer’s research
Additional prizes will be given to the runners-up. Last year, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students. Entries can be submitted online by Mar. 1 at 5 p.m.
AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds thanks to charitable donors. Those who would like to support this program can do so online or by calling AFA at 866-232-8484.