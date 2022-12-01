After 44 years, Herkimer BOCES teacher receives Outstanding Educator Award

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Mary Kline, Director of Adult, Early Childhood and Outreach Education at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES was given the Outstanding Educator Award, at the Genesis Group’s 2022, Celebration of Education.
Kline got her start as a substitute teacher and also worked as a teacher's aide. She then joined Herkimer BOCES as a migrant tutor in 1979, where she then became the migrant coordinator. She also took on administrative roles during her 44 years with BOCES.
“You have so many different programs to work with, and they all help people – which I like,” she said. “And I’ve worked with wonderful staff – some of them worked with me for more than 30 years,” Kline said.
In 2016 Kline also received the School Administrators Association of New York State Leadership and Support Award. She plans to retire in June of 2023.