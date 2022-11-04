After almost three years, Herkimer Elementary welcomes back after school clubs

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Elementary School is welcoming back school clubs this fall after a two-and-a-half-year break, due to Covid.
Almost all the clubs that were previously in place are now back, plus one brand new, Third Grade Drama Club.
“Our numbers are high, kids are interested. The teachers are excited to bring it back...I think it’s a great thing for kids to have that opportunity to experience things that are above and beyond the academic day” Herkimer Elementary School Principal, Renee Vogt said.
Covid, restrictions, staffing issues and a split schedule for the school day all contributed to the clubs not gathering for the more than two-year break.
Students in grades three through five can participate in the elementary school clubs which are split up based on grade level.
Clubs available this year are Art Club (3rd), Drama Club (3rd), Library Club (4th), Newspaper/Social Media Club (4th), STEM Club (3rd), STEM Club (4th), STEM Club (5th,) Student Council (5th) and Yearbook Club (5th)
Club schedules were broken up so students can join multiple if they want to. Students do have to get good grades to stay involved with the clubs.
Clubs meet immediately after school ends for the day, for about an hour. Most of the clubs will meet twice a month with the exception of Drama Club, which takes place three times a week.
There will be after-school bussing to take kids home after club meetings.