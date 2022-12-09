After several attempted vehicle break-ins Police ask for publics help with investigation

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Yorkville, Whitesboro and Whitestown Police Departments are investigating several attempted vehicle larcenies and damage that took place on Dec. 5 and are asking for the publics help.
Police have released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone with information call 315-736-8331. They also ask for residents to check security camera footage for any suspicious activity and remind the public that all calls are kept confidential.
According to police, suspects have been seen in these locations:
Ney Ave- Myers Ave- Village of Yorkville Between 12:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.
Myers Ave/ Campbell Ave/ Main Street (Yorkville / NY Mills Line) 1:40 a.m. and 1:50 a.m.
Main Street to Oriskany Blvd to Whitesboro Street (Yorkville) 1:40 a.m. to 1:51 a.m.
Whitesboro St to (Main Street) Yorkville/ Whitesboro Line) 1:51 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Main Streat Area- (Whitesboro) 2:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Clinton Street/ Oriskany Blvd/ West Street/ Lennon PL (Whitesboro) 2:20 a.m. to 2:40 a.m.
Curran Rd to Clinton St (Whitesboro) 2:20 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Clinton St / Cresthill (Whitestown) 2:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Cresthill towards Bedford Dr (Whitestown) 2:40 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Herthum Heights (Bedford Drive, Indian Mound Drive, Bermuda Road (Whitestown) 3:00 a.m. to 3:20 a.m.
Wilcox Road (Whitestown) 3:15 a.m.
Willow Drive (Whitestown) 3:30 a.m.
Perimeter Road (Whitestown 3:30 a.m. to 3:50 a.m.
Waterbury Ave (Whitestown/ Whitesboro 4:10 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Westmorland Street towards Oriskany Blvd (Whitesboro) 4:25 a.m. to 4:50 a.m.
Main Street Area (Whitesboro) 4:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.
Main St to Whitesboro Street (Yorkville/Whitesboro Line) 4:45 a.m. to 5:15 a.m.
Whitesboro Street to Champlin Ave / City of Utica 5:15 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Police remind residents to lock their vehicle doors and remove valuable items from parked cars.