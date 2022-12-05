After the toss: What happens to the teddy bears after the New York Sash Teddy Bear toss

Whitesboro, N.Y.— From the outside, it seems like a normal day at the New York Sash showroom in Whitesboro, but once you go through the door, you're transported into a scene out of a child's dream. Thousands of stuffed animals spanning from wall to wall, literally. All these animals were thrown onto the ice after the first Utica goal in Saturday’s 18th annual New York sash teddy bear toss game against Oswego state. Katie Reilly, New York sash's vice-president of marketing says that first goal is just the start of a process to get these toys to kids in need.
"So, everybody sees New York Sash employees and family on the ice bagging up the bears, stuffing them in plastic bags and shoving them onto a truck. Then the next day, bright and early on Sunday Morning, they're brought here to the showroom where we unbag them. We actually have to lay them out and crank up the heat so they can dry off from all the ice residue." Reilly said.
Once the bears are dry, it’s on to sorting them. Animals of all shapes and sizes, penguins, bears, turtles, and more are all sorted through to ensure that they're in good enough condition.
"We have to go through the good from the bad. There's always some that are not worthy that we wouldn't want to send some to kids." Said Reilly.
It's a lot of work that Reilly says is all worth it in the end.
"Whether our actual family or our staff who is like our family comes in and puts the time and effort in to give back to our community. If you can't make a kid smile on Christmas, what's the point?" Reilly said.
After the stuffed animals are dried and sorted, the fun begins.
Counting the total number of animals. You might think counting all these stuffed animals would be a challenge, but the folks at New York Sash have it down to a science.
"We really kind of perfected it over the years. We figured out the easiest way is as we're stuffing them into the bags, we put a uniform number, so we try to fit 50 in each bag. Some big, some small, a good mix. Then we put all the bags in a section and we count each bag. So, we know there's 50 in each bag and we do the math and that's the easiest." Reilly said
So, when will we know the final total?
Reilly explained that "By this time next week, we should have a final count. But it's looking to be over 4000 for sure."