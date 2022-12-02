Age of Juvenile Delinquency raised to 12 starting Dec. 29

ALBANY, N.Y. -- County, state and family court officials have been meeting for the past eight or nine months, in preparation for the law that affects youth in crisis, that's about to go into effect at the end of December.
The lower age of juvenile delinquency will go from seven to 12 years old. This will change the response programs for children under 12 whose behavior, if not for their age, would have brought them into the family court system.
These changes will be costly and there will be different response programs for children under 12. Those with access to Albany are working ahead to make sure there is money for them.
"Clearly what has happened with many pieces of this legislation, is that we have provided unfunded mandates to our counties so as I move into the budget process, I want to clearly hear what those concerns are, what type of programming is necessary and what type of reimbursement," Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon said.
The age change will go into effect on Dec. 29.