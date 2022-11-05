Ahead of Veteran's Day, Reminder about tax credits for employers

Governor Hochul Friday reminded New York veterans and employers about valuable tax credits, exemptions, and incentives for qualified military members ahead of Veterans Day.
The Hire-a-Veteran Tax Credit, which is administered through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, can be worth up to $20,000 for eligible New Yorkers.
Veterans may also be eligible for additional local tax exemptions that could lower their property tax bills by up to 50 percent.
Businesses hiring qualified veterans may be eligible for New York's Hire-A-Veteran Tax Credit, worth up to $20,000 per veteran hired. Businesses must hire qualified veterans in New York State for one year or more for at least 35 hours each week to claim the tax credit.
Employers can earn a credit up to $15,000 per qualified veteran and $20,000 per disabled veteran. Qualified veterans must submit Form DTF-75, Employee Affidavit for the Hire-a-Veteran Credit, to their employer to certify their eligibility.
Businesses that are actively recruiting and hiring should visit the Hire-A-Veteran tax credit webpage for more information.
Veterans' Property Tax Exemption
New York veterans are eligible for valuable property tax exemptions from local governments across the state.
More than half a million New York veterans now benefit from property tax exemptions. The most common exemptions can reduce the property tax burden of a wartime veteran by 15 percent, or as much as 25 percent if the veteran served in a combat zone. Many local governments also offer a Cold War veterans' exemption of up to 15 percent for veterans who served on active duty between 1945 and 1991.
Both categories of exemption allow the percentage of the exemption to be increased to as high as 50 percent if the veteran was disabled because of his or her military service.
The Department of Taxation and Finance also provides property tax relief based on the amount of eligible funds that the veteran invested in the property. Thanks to recent legislation, school districts are now authorized to offer each of these exemptions.
Of the 679 school districts statewide, 288 now grant at least one of the available veterans' exemptions.