 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Tuesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Air quality Alert Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

  • Updated
  • 0
Air quality alert for wildfire smoke

The haze in the sky across Central New York today is not weather related.  The haze is smoke which originated from wildfires in Quebec, Canada.

Unlike previous encounters with smoke in the past few weeks, this smoke is affecting air quality at the surface.  The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert until midnight due to the elevated pollution.

Those that are sensitive to poor air quality should limit their time outdoors.

Satellite

Weather satellite images show a large plume of smoke extending across the Great Lakes and Northeast.  The smoke is expected to remain in our area for at least another 24 hours.

Recommended for you