Air quality Alert Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

The haze in the sky across Central New York today is not weather related. The haze is smoke which originated from wildfires in Quebec, Canada.
Unlike previous encounters with smoke in the past few weeks, this smoke is affecting air quality at the surface. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert until midnight due to the elevated pollution.
Those that are sensitive to poor air quality should limit their time outdoors.
Weather satellite images show a large plume of smoke extending across the Great Lakes and Northeast. The smoke is expected to remain in our area for at least another 24 hours.